Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill have been handed the T20I debuts. Arshdeep Singh was unavailable for selection as he has not full recovered from illness. India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2023 Live Score Updates Online.
Sri Lanka Bowl First
Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st T20I.
A look at our Playing XI for the game.
Debut for Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill
Congratulations to @ShubmanGill & @ShivamMavi23 who are all set to make their T20I debut for #TeamIndia
Sri Lanka Playing XI
1ST T20I. Sri Lanka XI: D Shanaka (c), P Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D De Silva, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Madushanka.
