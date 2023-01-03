Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill have been handed the T20I debuts. Arshdeep Singh was unavailable for selection as he has not full recovered from illness. India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2023 Live Score Updates Online.

Sri Lanka Bowl First

Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st T20I. A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live - https://t.co/uth38CaxaP #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/7cIfzgkttT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Debut for Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill

Sri Lanka Playing XI

1ST T20I. Sri Lanka XI: D Shanaka (c), P Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D De Silva, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Madushanka. https://t.co/VusD2RXZFT #INDvSL @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)