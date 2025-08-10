The World Games 2025 heads into the fourth day and India will stand a chance to add to their medal tally on Monday, August 11. Namrata Batra, who advanced to the women's 52kg semi-finals in Wushu, is just a win away from securing a medal. The action will start with Shivam Arora at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) in action in the mixed pool heyball round of 16 against Sweden. Sourav Kothari will also be in action at the same time in the men's 15 Reds snooker vs Great Britain. Kamal Chawla is also slated to be in action in a Group D match against Cyprus in the men's 15 Reds snooker event. However, fans in India will not be able to watch the World Games 2025 live telecast due to there being no broadcast partner. Fans, however, can watch World Games 2025 online on its official website. Some select events will be streaming live on Olympics.com.

India's Schedule at World Games 2025 on August 11

🇮🇳 TWG- 11TH AUG SCHEDULE 🥋 Can Namrata bring 2nd🎖️? 🎱 Heyball, 15-reds & 6-reds prelims ⏰ Action starts 6.30am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/NY3dpEygob — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 10, 2025

