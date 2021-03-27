Gold and Silver for India at Shooting World Cup

GOLD & Silver for India in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event of ISSF Shooting World Cup (New Delhi). 18 yr old Vijayveer Sidhu & 16 yr old Tejaswini beat Gupreet Singh & Abhudnya Patil 9-1 in Gold medal match. Worth mentioning that these were the only 2 teams in fray! pic.twitter.com/uW9hfl3uY7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 27, 2021

