Compound Women's team of India is all set to take on Mexico in the Archery World Championship 2023 summit clash as the team consisting of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swamy & Parneet Kaur beat Colombian Compound Women's team 220-216 in the semifinal to storm in to the final. India will play the Compound Women's team final on August 4, Friday. World University Games 2023: Indian Shooter Sift Kaur Samra Wins Two Gold Medals.

