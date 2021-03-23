Another Gold
Ganemat Sekhon and @angadvirbajwa have won the Gold medal for India in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi.#ISSF #ISSFWorldCup #shooting #Shootingworldcup #sports #Indianshooting pic.twitter.com/S5w8wXN8fr
— Khel Now (@KhelNow) March 23, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)