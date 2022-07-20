India added to their medals tally at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 in Changwon after winning a silver in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire team event. Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu & Sameer lost to Czech opponents 15-17 in the final.

Medal Alert 🚨 : Silver medal for India in Shooting World Cup, Changwon. Young Indian brigade of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu & Sameer lost to Czech republic 15-17 in Gold medal match of Men's 25m Rapid Fire team event. 👉 The Indian trio were leading 12-4 at one stage! pic.twitter.com/e7mrgBned7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 20, 2022

