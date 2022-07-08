Indian Women's Hockey team suffered a 4-3 defeat to New Zealand in the final match of the group stage. However, they finished with a better record than China and secured third place in Pool B. India will now play the team that finishes 2nd in Pool C for a quarter-final spot.

