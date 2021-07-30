Indian Men's Hockey team have climbed to third in world rankings, their best-ever ranking following promising displays at Tokyo Olympics 2020. check full rankings here.

Now this is SPECIAL folks: Thanks to wonderful performance at Tokyo, Indian Men's Hockey team have achieved all-time high 3rd ranking (since inception of FIH World rankings in 2003). (Earlier 4th ranking) Well done @TheHockeyIndia | Proud of you #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/cnZWeJcY1N — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)