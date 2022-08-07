Indian Women's team secured a bronze medal in the Women's Hockey team event at Commonwealth Games 2022 as they defeated New Zealand in the third-place encounter. The Indian team prevailed 2-1 in the penalty shootout as they secured the country's 42nd medal at CWG 2022.

