World Record holders Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav have booked their spot in the compound mixed team finals of the ongoing World Archery Championships 2025. The Indian mixed compound pair defeated the Chinese Taipei pair of Huang I-Jou and Chang Cheng Wei by 157-155 in the thrilling semi-final of the ongoing continental event on Saturday, September 6. With this victory, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav will fight for the gold or silver medal in the final, which is expected to start at 10:54 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 7. On Which Channel World Archery Championships 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Compound and Recurve Archery Events Live Streaming Online?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav Storm Into Finals of World Archery Championships 2025

BREAKING NEWS 🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨 THE COMPOUND MIXED TEAM STORMED INTO THE FINALS OF WORLD ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS The World Record holder duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav defeated CT 157-155 in the SF 9th medal for Jyothi at World Championships It's an Olympic Event… pic.twitter.com/qOmzw8AIq2 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 6, 2025

