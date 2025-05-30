With the series on the line, the New York Knicks completely overcame the Indiana Pacers to clinch Game 5 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, where Jalen Brunson starred with 32 points. The Brunson-inspired Knicks managed to come out with a victory in Game 5 by 111-94, and cut the Pacers' lead to 3-2. Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed to the Knicks' win, scoring 24 points, while Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton could only score 6. Oklahoma City Thunder Advances To NBA 2024-25 Finals, Emerges Western Conference Champions After 4-1 Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves.

New York Knicks Win Game 5

needed it. GOT IT. pic.twitter.com/fwp57YHo5d — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)