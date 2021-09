18-year-old Mexican boxer, Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, dies just days after being knocked out in her bout. Zapata reportedly suffered a seizure in the ring after being KO'ed by Marie Pier Houle in Montreal on Saturday.

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata dies age 18 just days after being knocked out during fighthttps://t.co/5M8CyFliYZ pic.twitter.com/XO0Yl7aCwY — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) September 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)