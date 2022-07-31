Jeremy Lalrinnunga sure did make the whole of India sit up and take notice of his incredible talent as he grabbed the gold medal in the men's weightlifting 67kg category event on Sunday, July 31. Following the historic feat where he broke the record at Commonwealth Games, he took the podium where he was seen singing the national anthem with the Indian tricolor flying high.

Watch Full Video Here:

INDIA's SECOND GOLD at #CommonwealthGames2022🥇 In his first appearance at #CWG, @raltejeremy fetches a Games Record of 140 KGs (Snatch) and also manages a combined lift of 300 KGs to claim a GOLD for INDIA ❤️#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/78JGLXlez8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)