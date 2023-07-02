Popular fitness influencer Jo Lindner passed away at the age of 30 after suffering from aneurysm. The popular fitness influencer’s girlfriend, Nicha, confirmed his demise on Instagram and said he died yesterday from aneurysm. Lindner, who was popularly known as “Joesthetics” received tons of tributes from his followers on social media following his death

Jo Lindner Passes Away at 30-years-old

BREAKING: Popular fitness influencer “Joesthetics” Jo Lindner has tragically passed away at 30-years-old 🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/UMPw8EdDVC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 1, 2023

