Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash against Puneri Paltan on December 17, Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final. The league toppers and the inaugural title winner, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in a PKL final and will be eyeing their second title. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan will be making their first appearance in a PKL final after finishing second in the league. The match will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Yeh intezaar khatam kahe nahi hota hai bey! 🙃

This is the only time we want precious time to pass by quickly, don't we? 😌 😅#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #vivoPKL2022Final #vivoProKabaddiFinal pic.twitter.com/C3YiUi4aJP

— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2022

