On Saturday, October 08, three games took place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. In the first game of the night, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates match ended in a tie. Interestingly, second game between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thaliavas also ended in a tie. However, Haryana steelers defeated Bengal Warriors 41-33 in the third game. As per the updated PKL 9 points table, Haryana Steelers move to second place.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Match Result

Weekend bole toh ek dum Fantastic 🤩#PATvPUN bole toh ek dum Jhakaas 🔥 And with this, we have the first tie of #vivoProKabaddi Season 9🥵#FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/reFkZCydD6 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thaliavas Match Result

Chills and only thrills! 🔥 🥵 Another tied game as there was nothing separating the two teams 👊#GGvCHE #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/DldMO5Acha — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match Result

Steelers register their 1st win of Season 9️⃣ with a thumping victory over the Warriors 😎 Rate this performance on a scale of 1️⃣ to 🔟#BENvHS #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/FM62GsLgQB — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022

