Puneri Paltan will look to change their fortune after a string of losses and ties and get back to winning ways when they meet Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024. The Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz kabaddi match will be played on November 24, and be held at Noida Indoor Stadium, starting at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 match will have a live telecast on Star Sports TV channels, with Star Sports Network as their official broadcast partners. Fans can also log into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for a live viewing option of Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024-25 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Parteek Dahiya Helps Gujarat Giants To Clinch Hard-Fought Win Over Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11

