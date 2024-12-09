Defending champions Puneri Paltan will look to make a comeback and win a match in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 after successive losses, when they meet Dabang Delhi K.C. on December 9. The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL 2024-25 kabaddi match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official TV broadcasting partner for the PKL 2024-25 matches are Star Sports, who will provide telecast viewing options for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL 11 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Devank Dalal Inspires Patna Pirates to Impressive Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Live

With #TeluguTitans aiming for their second win against #HaryanaSteelers and #PuneriPaltan taking on #DabangDelhi, expect a showdown filled with fireworks! Who will secure their spot in the race to the playoffs? #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day from 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂ pic.twitter.com/3hG9XXWtBg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)