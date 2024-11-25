After a thumping win over Bengal Warriorz, Puneri Paltan will clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers on November 25 in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25. The Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers kabaddi match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium, and start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network have the PKL 11 broadcasting rights and the live telecast viewing option of the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan Raiding Unit’s Brilliance Secure Dominating Win Over Bengal Warriorz.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

|| द्वितीय अध्याय - चरण - पाचवे || After yesterday's electrifying win ⚡ we're back and ready to keep the winning momentum rolling against the Panthers. The fire has been ignited 🔥 and we're hungry for more. Paltan let's roar 🦁#Match13 | #PUNvsJPP | #PuneriPaltan |… pic.twitter.com/W14htAjfxF — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) November 25, 2024

