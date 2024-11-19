After a tough loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddhas in their next Pro Kabaddi League 2024 encounter. The Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas match will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium and will begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 19. Star Sports Network has the PKL 11 broadcasting rights and the live telecast viewing option of the Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app in exchange of a subscription fee. PKL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

