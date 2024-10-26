Haryana Steelers have maintained their slender lead over U Mumba in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25. Steelers with 36 head the PKL 11 points table, while U Mumba and Puneri Paltan are sitting on 34 and 33 points, respectively. Despite a win in their last match, Gujarat Giants remain at the 12th position in the PKL 2024-25 points table with 12 points, just a point below Bengaluru Bulls, who have 13 from nine matches. Readers can scroll below to check the full updated Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 Points Table. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Schedule: Check Week 1 PKL 11 Time Table and Fixtures.

The competition started on October 18, with the season opener between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bull. The tournament will be held across three different venues - Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. The scoring in PKL 11 is simple: the winning side gets five points from a single match, while in the case of a draw, both teams share three points a piece. However, if a side loses with a seven or less points margin, they receive a single point as well. After the league round, the top six sides will qualify for the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 Points Table

Position Teams P W L T SD Pts 1 Haryana Steelers 8 6 2 0 47 31 2 Puneri Paltan 8 5 2 1 59 30 3 U Mumba 9 5 3 1 -6 29 4 Patna Pirates 8 5 3 0 17 27 5 Telugu Titans 8 5 3 0 -34 26 6 Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 4 5 0 -5 24 7 Bengal Warriorz 7 2 2 8 23 8 Tamil Thalaivas 8 3 4 1 19 21 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 3 1 22 20 10 UP Yoddhas 8 3 5 0 17 20 11 Bengaluru Bulls 8 2 6 0 -56 12 12 Gujarat Titans 8 1 7 0 -88 7

(Updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, T-Tie, SD Score Difference, Pts-Points)

Overall, Patna Pirates are the most successful side in PKL, having won the title three times, including back-to-back wins in PKL 3 and PKL 4. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan won the PKL 10 trophy beating Haryana Steelers in the PKL 2023-24 Final with a margin of 28-25, which is the Pune-based sides’ maiden title.

