A blockbuster match awaits as U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates in match 122 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 season. The crucial encounter will take place at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India is Star Sports, who will provide a live telecast viewing option of U Mumba vs Patna Pirates on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match, fans can avail of the Disney+Hotstar app and website, but a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s 17 Points Keep Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Playoff Hopes Alive Following Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 11 Live Streaming

The Pirates will cruise to the Mumboys’ shore for an electrifying battle 🤩🏴‍☠️ Get all the LIVE updates from Match 1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ on 👉 https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #PatnaPirates #UMumba pic.twitter.com/E7ygSx5RBp — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)