Former champions U Mumba will aim for a spot in the playoffs and will face Tamil Thalaivas next. The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas game will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 11. The match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Defenders Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar Help Bengal Warriorz Beat Bengaluru Bulls To Secure Inspiring 15-Point Victory.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 on Star Sports

