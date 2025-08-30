U Mumba will be facing Gujarat Giants in their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025. The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will begin from 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, August 30. The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Fixture List of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Date, Venue and Time in IST.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 Match Details

