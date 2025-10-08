The PKL 2025 season has been getting more and more exciting with every passing match and today's PKL matches are set to add to that excitement and thrill. The first match of the day will see defending champions Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans as they hope to bounce back from a loss to Dabang Delhi KC. The Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match is set to be played at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). At 9:00 PM IST, fans will get to witness the second match of the day, which is a Maharashtra derby, featuring Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, at the very same venue. The Pro Kabaddi League has Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its channels. For PKL 2025 live streaming, fans can tune in to JioHotstar and watch the same with a subscription. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi KC Retain Top Spot After Beating Defending Champions Haryana Steelers.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)