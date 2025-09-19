Fans looking for information on today's PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) 2025 match are in for an absolute treat with two blockbuster clashes heading their way on Friday, September 19. In the first match of the day, it will be Puneri Paltan locking horns with defending champions Haryana Steelers, with the clash starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the second match of Friday, September 19 and it is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both the PKL 2025 matches on September 19 will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Star Sports will provide PKL 2025 live telecast while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi Replace Puneri Paltan As Table Toppers, Haryana Steelers Climb To Fourth Spot With Win Over Patna Pirates.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

