Every year India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to observe India’s glory against Pakistan in the Kargil War. On the occasion of the same, India’s ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of India who sacrificed their lives and gave their all to protect our motherland from going under the hands of the Pakistani armed forces during Kargil War in 1999.

Neeraj Chopra Pays Tributes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)