The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is set to get underway in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 but not before a glittering opening ceremony, which will kickstart the proceedings for the event. The Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal will host the gala event and it will start from 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Top stars like Shaan, Neeti Mohan and Shiva Mani will be present at the occasion. Star Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans can watch live streaming of this on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events to be Held at KIYG 5th Edition.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live on Star Sports:

