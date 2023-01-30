The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will commence with the inauguration ceremony on January 30, Monday with Madhya Pradesh as the hosts. Nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports. The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar). For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games. A total of 303 international and 1,089 national officials will be part of the games and nearly 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different sport venues. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sports Ministry Launches App for Participating Athletes.
Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to give a boost to grassroots sports. Through the years it has become a springboard to nurture future champions. In the last three editions, more than 17,000 young athletes from across the country have competed in various sports disciplines, including track and field. Several youngsters have also graduated to the senior level and is on the right track towards achieving the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification standards in their respective disciplines.
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule
|
Sports Event
|Date
|
Venue
|Athletics
|Feb 03 to Feb 05 2023
|Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|Wrestling
|Feb 07 to Feb 11 2023
|DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|Boxing
|Jan 31 to Feb 04 2023
|DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|Shooting
|Feb 01 to Feb 06 2023
|M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal
|Kayaking & Canoeing
|Feb 01 to Feb 03 2023
|M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|Rowing
|Feb 07 to Feb 09 2023
|M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|Volleyball
|Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023
|Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|Judo
|Feb 07 to Feb 10 2023
|Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|Swimming
|Feb 07 to Feb 11 2023
|Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal
|Basketball
|Jan 31 to Feb 04 2023
|Basketball Complex, Indore
|Weightlifting
|Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023
|Basketball Complex, Indore
|Table Tennis
|Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023
|Abhay Prashal, Indore
|Kabaddi
|Feb 05 to Feb 09 2023
|Abhay Prashal, Indore
|Football (Boys)
|Feb 01 to Feb 10 2023
|Football Ground, The Emerald Heights
|Tennis
|Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023
|Indore Tennis Club
|Badminton
|Jan 31 to Feb 03 2023
|M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior
|Hockey
|Feb 04 to Feb 10 2023
|M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu
|Gymnastics
|Feb 01 to Feb 05 2023
|LNIPE, Gwalior
|Kalarripayattu
|Feb 08 to Feb 10 2023
|LNIPE, Gwalior
|Yogasana
|Feb 01 to Feb 03 2023
|Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|Mallakhamb
|Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023
|Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|Archery
|Jan 31 to Feb 03 2023
|Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|Kho Kho
|Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023
|Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|Fencing
|Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023
|Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|Cycling Road
|Feb 08 to Feb 09 2023
|Kajuri Road, Jabalpur
|Thang-Ta
|Feb 08 to Feb 10 2023
|District Sports Complex, Mandla
|Gatka
|Feb 02 to Feb 04 2023
|District Sports Complex, Mandla
|Football (Girls)
|Feb 01 to Feb 10 2023
|Football Ground, Balaghat
|Slalom
|Feb 06 to Feb 07 2023
|Maheshwar (Khargone)
|Cycling-Track
|Feb 02 to Feb 04 2023
|IG Stadium Delhi
With Sporting excellence as the ultimate goal, the Khelo India Youth Games provides a perfect platform for the athletes across nation to showcase their talents and rise through the ranks. Along with it, the games also test sporting infrastructures of the host states. Hopefully the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will be a success and help India take the next step towards a good performance in the upcoming Asian Games and Paris Olympics.
