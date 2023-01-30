The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will commence with the inauguration ceremony on January 30, Monday with Madhya Pradesh as the hosts. Nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports. The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar). For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games. A total of 303 international and 1,089 national officials will be part of the games and nearly 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different sport venues. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sports Ministry Launches App for Participating Athletes.

Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to give a boost to grassroots sports. Through the years it has become a springboard to nurture future champions. In the last three editions, more than 17,000 young athletes from across the country have competed in various sports disciplines, including track and field. Several youngsters have also graduated to the senior level and is on the right track towards achieving the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification standards in their respective disciplines.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule

Sports Event Date Venue Athletics Feb 03 to Feb 05 2023 Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Wrestling Feb 07 to Feb 11 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Boxing Jan 31 to Feb 04 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Shooting Feb 01 to Feb 06 2023 M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal Kayaking & Canoeing Feb 01 to Feb 03 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Rowing Feb 07 to Feb 09 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Volleyball Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Judo Feb 07 to Feb 10 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Swimming Feb 07 to Feb 11 2023 Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal Basketball Jan 31 to Feb 04 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Weightlifting Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Table Tennis Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Kabaddi Feb 05 to Feb 09 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Football (Boys) Feb 01 to Feb 10 2023 Football Ground, The Emerald Heights Tennis Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023 Indore Tennis Club Badminton Jan 31 to Feb 03 2023 M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior Hockey Feb 04 to Feb 10 2023 M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu Gymnastics Feb 01 to Feb 05 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Kalarripayattu Feb 08 to Feb 10 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Yogasana Feb 01 to Feb 03 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Mallakhamb Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Archery Jan 31 to Feb 03 2023 Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Kho Kho Jan 30 to Feb 03 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Fencing Feb 06 to Feb 10 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Cycling Road Feb 08 to Feb 09 2023 Kajuri Road, Jabalpur Thang-Ta Feb 08 to Feb 10 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Gatka Feb 02 to Feb 04 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Football (Girls) Feb 01 to Feb 10 2023 Football Ground, Balaghat Slalom Feb 06 to Feb 07 2023 Maheshwar (Khargone) Cycling-Track Feb 02 to Feb 04 2023 IG Stadium Delhi

With Sporting excellence as the ultimate goal, the Khelo India Youth Games provides a perfect platform for the athletes across nation to showcase their talents and rise through the ranks. Along with it, the games also test sporting infrastructures of the host states. Hopefully the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will be a success and help India take the next step towards a good performance in the upcoming Asian Games and Paris Olympics.

