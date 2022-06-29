The 16-time world wrestling champion John Cena returned to the ring to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE RAW in Florida. The fans all over the world were amused to see their favourite star in the wrestling ring after almost one year as he left WWE for his Hollywood career. Meanwhile, Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter and posted a funny photo of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and an anonymous person to celebrate Cena's return. The funny part is, a photoshopped face of John Cena has been used to replace the face of the third person and it looks like Narine and Russell took a selfie with the Wrestling star. The post reads: "Just Sunil Narine & Dre Russ clicking a selfie! 😁🤳 ...... Can’t see anybody else 🤷‍♀️ #WWERAW #Cena20 #CenaMonth"

See the pic:

