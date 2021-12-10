Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher are preparing for the final race of 2021 i.e Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. While Mick was seen taking a walk around the track of Yas Marina circuit, Lewis Hamilton put up a picture of himself donning a purple shirt. Check out the pictures below. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Preview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Mick Schumacher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)