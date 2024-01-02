All smiles at the Los Angeles Clippers franchise now, with the team winning eight of their last 10 games and standing fourth in the competitive Western Conference. Following their win against the Grizzlies on December 30, 2023, the Clippers had three days break from the action. Star player Russell Westbrook took the opportunity to spend time with his family on New Year’s Eve. Posting his picture with his wife Nina Earl, Westbrook wrote, “Incoming 2024” with Beyoncé’s famous "Move" song in the background. 16-time All-Star Westbrook is averaging 11.5 points this season with nearly seven assists and six rebounds per game. Happy Birthday LeBron James! Fans Wish NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer As He Turns 39.

