Looking for their first win of the season, Bundelkhand Bulls will clash against fourth-placed Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025. The Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 League 2025 match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, June 17, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Gwalior vs Bundelkhand T20 League 2025 match can watch it on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 League 2025 match on FanCode and JioHotstar app, and website. On Which TV Channel Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch MPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)