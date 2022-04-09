The Maharashtra Kesari Kusti Final 2022 will be held Today at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Ground in Satara. This year, it is the 64rd edition of the Maharashtra Kesari. The first edition of Maharastra Kesari took place way back in 1961. The competition Started from April 05, 2022 and The Final Match will be held on April 09, 2022 between Prithviraj Patil Vs Vishal Bankar. Stay with us to Watch Live Streaming of The Maharashtra Kesari Kusti Final 2022.

