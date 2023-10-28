The young and talented Manu Bhaker is set to participate in her second Olympics finishing fifth in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. She secured the 11th and the final quota for the Paris Olympics 2024. Sanskruti More, Himanshi Rathi, Vruthi Jain Win Bronze Medal in Women's Team Rapid Chess VI-B1 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Manu Bhaker secures Paris Olympics Quota in Women's 25m Pistol Event

MANU BHAKER SECURES PAIRS OLYMPICS QUOTA 🔫 Manu Bhaker finished 5th in Womens 25m Pistol event at Asian Ch's and secures Paris Oly quota Manu topped in qualification with 591 pic.twitter.com/NBuLDl0q9c — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 28, 2023

