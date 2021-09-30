Manu Bhaker wins gold at the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 in Peru. She was joined on the podium by Esha Sigh, who took the silver medal.

#ISSFJuniorWorlds Gold for Manu, and Silver for Esha! 🥇🥈 Manu Bhaker (241.3) wins the Gold medal and Esha Singh (240.0) takes the Silver, in the Women's 10m Air Pistol, at the 2021 #JuniorWorldChampionship, in Lima, Peru. 💥#BetterEveryday #Shooting — JSW Sports (@jswsports) September 30, 2021

