Rajasthan Royals got off to a winning start after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match five at Pune. Set massive 211 runs to win, SRH were restricted to 149/7.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)