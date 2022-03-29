In the match five of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, SRH have won the toss and opted to bowl first. RR have fielded as many as seven franchise debutants.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

