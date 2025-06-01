Max Verstappen was involved in a collision with George Russell during the closing stages of the Spanish Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, June 1. With three laps remaining in the Spanish GP 2025 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Max Verstappen was asked by his team to let George Russell through, but the reigning Formula One champion did otherwise and made contact with the Mercedes driver. The collision resulted in Max Verstappen being handed a 10-second penalty and he dropped from P5 to P10. Max Verstappen finished the Spanish GP in 10th place while George Russell secured a fourth-place finish. McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Spanish GP 2025. F1 2025: Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Wins Formula One’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix To End Oscar Piastri’s Winning Streak.

Watch Max Verstappen's Collision With George Russell:

Drama in the closing stages of the race! 😱 Max Verstappen drops to P10 following a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with George Russell #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/anhkyJ92pk — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2025

