Winning races and championships might be easy in F1 – not really. But it’s more difficult to exhibit consistency in maintaining the top spot. But Red Bull’s dominant racer Max Verstappen managed to stay at the top of drivers’ standings for 1000 days. The four-time F1 champion won 63 races and had 112 podium finishes in his career. Many mega star racers including Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Sebastian Vettel who won at least four F1 titles in their career failed to stay at the top for longer period. F1 2025: Williams and Defending Formula One Constructors’ Champion McLaren Unveil New Cars Ahead of the Upcoming Season (See Pics).

Max Verstappen Becomes First Racer to Top Formula One Drivers’ Standings for 1000 Days

Max Verstappen has become the first F1 driver in history to lead the drivers championship for 1,000 consecutive days 🗓️🏆 pic.twitter.com/kqCT0hwjjY — Autosport (@autosport) February 15, 2025

