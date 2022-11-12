Mercedes have suspended its sponsorship deal with crisis-hit FTX and have decided to remove all its stickers and logos, ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022. This comes after the crypto firm, which is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, was declared bankrupt and under investigation by the USA's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX," Mercedes said.

Mercedes Ends Deal With FTX:

