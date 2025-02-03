Viswanathan Anand shared a light-hearted reaction after R Praggnanandhaa won the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025. R Praggnanadhaa beat world champion D Gukesh in a tie-breaker to clinch the title in thrilling fashion, becoming just the second Indian to win the accolade after Viswanathan Anand. The Indian chess legend took to social media to laud R Praggnanadhaa for his achievement while sharing his take on how he and D Gukesh played. He shared a picture of R Praggnanadhaa posing with the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025 trophy and wrote, "Mere pass panch hai-IYKYK" (I have five), alluding to his five Tata Steel Chess Masters titles. A few days ago, Viswanathan Anand also featured in a hilarious ad with D Gukesh where he reminded him of his five world titles with a similar comment. R Praggnanandhaa Beats D Gukesh in Tiebreaker To Clinch Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2025 Title.

Viswanathan Anand's Post on R Praggnanandhaa Winning Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025

Mere pass panch hai .. IYKYK! pic.twitter.com/nhf97N9WIL — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) February 3, 2025

Viswanathan Anand's Ad With D Gukesh

