Mirabai Chanu would begin her hunt for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when she participates in the Women’s 49kg Group B event on July 24, Saturday. The event would start at 06:25 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The event would telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Six and other channels on Sony Sports network in India. The event can live telecasted on the Sony Liv app and the website.

See tweet here:

Action begins ! Ms.Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Indian Railways' Weightlifter, will participate at #TokyoOlympics2020 in her first event on 24th July, 2021 at 6.25 AM. Indian Railways Family wish her all the best. Do not miss the action. Watch Live & #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/hdy6Jg3PFd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 23, 2021

