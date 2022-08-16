Mirabai Chanu, who won gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, has been felicitated by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh today. The Olympic medalist was honoured along side other Manipuri athletes who were part of the Indian contingent at CWG 2022. Chanu took to Twitter to share the moments of the felicitation ceremony.

Check Mirabai Chanu's Felicitation Photos:

Thank you so much Hon'ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir for all the encouragement and support to all the sportspersons in the state. pic.twitter.com/KEizkmCFvb — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 16, 2022

