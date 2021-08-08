Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 shared pictures of celebrating her birthday with family members. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This birthday became even more special as I received my biggest reward in form of my Olympic medal."

See her tweet:

Glad to celebrate my birthday with my family after such a long time. This birthday became even more special as I received my biggest reward in form of my Olympic medal. Thankyou everyone for sending me your best wishes. pic.twitter.com/f655FleDxV — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 8, 2021

