Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an elusive person. However, Dhoni is known for keeping close to people that matter, and has often seen celebrating occasions with his family and friends. Dhoni was recently seen with his Tennis coach, who celebrated his birthday with his family over the weekend. As shared by MS Dhoni's tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj on Instagram, the former captain surprised Kaka Sir on his special day during his tennis coach's birthday, where the ex-CSK skipper was fed a piece of cake and posed for photos with the family. Check out Dhoni celebrating his tennis coach's birthday below. MS Dhoni Shifting to New Zealand? KRK Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Captain To Move To Island Country With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni Seen With Kaka Sir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

MS Dhoni Poses With Kaka Sir's Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

MS Dhoni Surprises His Tennis Coach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)