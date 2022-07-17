Murali Sreeshankar produced a brilliant effort but fell short of the medal places as he finished seven at the long jump final event at World Athletics Championship 2022. The Indian registered a jump of 7.96m, finishing 0.4m behind the gold medallist Jianan Wang of China.

𝐀 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭! 🙌 Murali Sreeshankar of 🇮🇳 finishes 7⃣th in the men's long jump final with a best of 7.96m at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Know more: https://t.co/hibFMsxrMH #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/BIAfIbPFOF — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 17, 2022

