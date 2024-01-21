Lillard, acquired in a pre-season trade from Portland, was the star of the night, contributing a season-high 45 points along with 11 assists. His impressive performance included making 12-of-22 shots from the field, 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 16-of-16 from the free-throw line. Setting a historic mark for the Bucks, Lillard became the first player in franchise history to record 40 or more points, 10 or more assists, and five 3-pointers in a single game. 'Almost Brought Me to Tears' LeBron James Gets Emotional While Revealing How His Mother Felt After Watching Bonny James’ Game on TV (See Post).

Damian Lillard’s Record Night for Milwaukee Bucks

Dame becomes the first player in @Bucks history with 40+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ threes in a game! 45 PTS 12-22 FGM 16-16 FTM 5 3PM 11 AST W pic.twitter.com/C1eQrVewRl — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)