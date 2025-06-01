Indiana Pacers are having a 3-2 lead over the New York Knicks in the NBA 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals series Game 6 on Sunday, June 1. The Pacers vs Knicks Game 6 will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India, no live TV viewing options for the NBA 2024-25 is available. However, fans can find the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals series Game 6 online viewing option on NBA India's YouTube Channel, which will be free. Oklahoma City Thunder Advances To NBA 2024-25 Finals, Emerges Western Conference Champions After 4-1 Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA 2024-25

game 6️⃣ coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/8AwM0BwC3f — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)