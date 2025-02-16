In the exciting NBA All-Star 2025 weekend, fans were shocked by the performance of the Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama who attempted no shots in the Skill contest tying to beat the clock. Team Cavaliers with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell representing the 2016 champions took home this year’s crown, becoming the first non-home team to win the Challenge since it was moved to a team event in 2022. NBA All-Star 2025: Tylor Herro Wins 3-Point Shooting Championship Denying Damian Lillard ‘Three-Peat’ (Watch Video).

